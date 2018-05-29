Hat-trick of NNL cup wins for Newbiggin in their debut season

Newbiggin Reserves, in their debut season in the North Northumberland League, made it a hat-trick of cup wins when they beat Tweedmouth Harrow at Alnwick on Friday to lift the Runciman Cup.

And it was their striker, Bradley Higgins, who emerged as the hero of the hour - netting a hat-trick to win the game.

And in typical ‘Roy of the Rovers’ fashion, he left it until the very last minute of the match to snatch the win for his ten-man side, Newbiggin having had a man sent off in the first half and having played for over an hour a man down.

They also found themselves behind twice in the game at 1-0 and 2-1, with goals from Robin Brown and Jonny Simpson twice giving the Harrow the lead.

The Berwick side were also going for their third cup win of the season, but Higgins had other ideas.

Twice he got Newbiggin back on level terms at 1-1 and 2-2, and then, just when it looked as if the game was going to extra time, he popped up to net the winner, making it 100 goals for him in all Saturday and Sunday football for the season.