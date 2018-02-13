Harrow narrow gap as leaders lose at home

There was another twist to the top of the table in the North Northumberland League on Saturday.

Leaders North Sunderland slipped up with a 4-3 home defeat at the hands of Amble St Cuthbert, whilst defending champions Tweedmouth Harrow, with two games in hand, closed the gap to four points with a 6-0 home win over Craster.

North Sunderland 3

Amble St Cuthbert 4

In a good even game, Gareth Pearson gave the home side the lead with Brad McClelland equalising before half time. The second half was again close as Chris Coe and Ryan Thompson netted for the home side but Amble took the points thanks to Connor Stroughton (2) and a Liam Ramsay goal.

Tweedmouth Harrow 6

Craster Rovers 0

Harrow put last week’s reverse behind them as they netted six times in the win over Craster. Two goals ahead at the break they stepped up the pressure to net four more before the final whistle. Martyn Tait netted a hat-trick , Jonathan Simpson scored two and Nicol MacPherson was their other marksman.

Embleton 3

Wooler 3

This was the proverbial game of two halves. Embleton led 3-0 at the break with goals from Danny Donohoe, James Woollett and Brett Rogerson. Agoal from Thomas Allan asaw Wooler pull one back at the start of the second half. Embleton were then awarded a penalty but missed from the spot kick and Wooler hit back to equalise with further strikes from James Guthrie and an own goal.

Belford 5

Shilbottle 2

Belford recorded a comfortable victory in this game over a makeshift Shilbottle side. In a fairly even first half it was Belford who took the lead after ten minutes through a close range header from Paul Muers. The Colliers drew level just before the break with a fine strike from Adam Weightman., making it 1-1 at the break. The game was decided in a ten minute spell around the hour mark. A defensive error allowed Kevin France to put his side ahead and this was quickly followed by another from Muers. Kevin Greshon then scored from a penalty awarded and when this was followed a couple of minutes later by a second goal from France the game was over. Shilbottle pulled a goal back on 70 minutes through Ryan Wilson but this proved to be too little too late.

Table: North Sunderland 17-38, Tweedmouth Harrow 15-34, Rothbury 13-27, Amble St Cuthbert 15-25, Newbiggin Res 15-23, Embleton 16-23, Belford 15-17, Shilbottle 13-16, Craster 16-16.

Fixtures for Saturday (February 17) are: Alnwick Res v Rothbury; Belford v Amble; Shilbottle v Wooler; Embleton v Harrow.