Harriet Coombs is named player of the match as Alnwick Town score 10 without reply
Alnwick Town women smashed in 10 without reply against second-bottom Hartlepool United in the North East Regional Premier.
Chloe Young scored five times, Lucy Glenwright netted a hat-trick and Catherine Johnston hit a double in the resounding success.
Town’s Harriet Coombs put in a commanding performance to gave her player of the match.
“Harriet managed to stand out, always being on the front foot, turning defending into attacking, and displayed excellent composure on the ball,” the club’s social media declared.