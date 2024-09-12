Gordon nets winner for Blyth Spartans but Morpeth Town are held to draw
Gordon went close in the first half when an effort from the edge of the area was well held by Alex Mitchell and then a lofted attempt went just past the post.
Michael Woods hit the post after the restart before Gordon opened the scoring in the 62nd minute, finishing brilliantly into the top-left hand corner.
Despite a scare or two, Blyth managed to see out the victory to claim an important three points. They remain second bottom
Morpeth Town were held to a goalless draw against Hebburn Town.
Nic Bollado curled a shot over the bar from the edge of the area and Hornets keeper Kieran Hunter produced two smart saves to deny Will Dowling but Hebburn also went close on several occasions.
Jack Foalle nearly snatched all three points late on but dragged a shot wide of the far post after good work from Fenton John.
Highwaymen boss Craig Lynch said: “It’s probably, from our point of view, two points dropped. We started the game really well and in the first 20 minutes we were brilliant. We had two chances where we haven’t made the keeper work and I expect our players to have that quality in those situations and I just thought that was what were lacking in the game.
"Hebburn are where they are in the table and they’ve come up and found no issues with it because they’ve got a good setup and they’ve got players in the right positions that do their jobs.”
