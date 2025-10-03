Independent broadband provider GoFibre has kicked off a new sponsorship deal with Berwick Rangers FC women’s team that sees it named as the team’s new front of shirt sponsor for season 2025/26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment will be used exclusively for the benefit of the football team and its players through investment in the club. It will provide opportunities for local players, improve the team’s facilities and strengthen its presence in the community.

Berwick Rangers Women’s FC is based at the club’s Shielfield Park stadium and began its competitive fixtures in the 2023/24 season. The team is in the FA’s Women’s Football Pyramid and competes in the North East Regional Women’s League following back-to-back championships in the leagues below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On behalf of the club, vice chairman Nathan Thompson said: “Berwick-Upon-Tweed is no exception to the rapid growth of women’s football.

Berwick Rangers FC women’s team player Caitlin Black and Nathan Thompson pictured with GoFibre mascot Digby.

“Our team provides a route for women and girls in the town into competitive senior football and – like the men’s team – the aim is to compete at the highest level possible. This investment by GoFibre will go some way to helping us meet this goal.”

GoFibre’s sponsorship deal with Berwick Rangers FC women’s team follows a significant period of growth for the company in north Northumberland.

In September, it was announced as the first broadband supplier in the UK to complete a Project Gigabit build in north Northumberland. Thousands of homes and businesses across the area can now stream, shop and work online without buffering thanks to the new full fibre network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Conaghan, chief executive at GoFibre, said: “Globally, women’s football is growing in popularity and having more impact than ever. Berwick Rangers Women’s FC are a fantastic example of that and GoFibre is proud to be backing the players as they embark on the new season.

“We’re excited to be bolstering our support for women’s sport in Northumberland and look forward to some cracking football through this new partnership.”