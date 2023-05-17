News you can trust since 1854
Goals galore in Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League as teams invited to join for next season

Bedlington Social Club Utd won a seven-goal thriller at home against Stakeford Cherry Tree in the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League.

By Arthur Gill
Published 17th May 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
The Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League is inviting teams to joinThe Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League is inviting teams to join
The Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League is inviting teams to join

They had to do it the hard way, finding themselves two down after 10 minutes.

They soon got themselves back into the game and found a way to win.

Bedlington Social Club’s leading scorer, Stephen Hall, got a hat-trick and Harry Sawyer got their other goal.

The Stakeford Cherry Tree goals came from Bradley Higgins, Jordan Lashley and Jake Nichol.

Cramlington Village also won at home, beating West Allotment 4-1.

On target for the home team were Leighton Bell, Harvey Walsh, Miles Morrison and Kyle Walker.

Martin O’Dowd scored West Allotment’s goal.

Blyth Isabella also won at home, beating Ashington Sporting 5-2.

Jake Thompson got a hat-trick, with Josh Miller and Mathew Forsyth completing the scoring for Blyth Isabella.

The goals for Ashington Sporting came from Brad Douglas and Kieron Hyden.

There was to be no home win for Morpeth Dunton Rangers, who went down 6-1 against Cresswell Arms Newbiggin.

Leading the scoring for Cresswell Arms Newbiggin was Danny Anderson with four.

Ben Young and Ryan Milburn completed the scoring.

Dylan Davis was on target again for Dunton Rangers.

Standard Security Blyth Ltd are now accepting applications for teams looking to join the league in the 2023/24 season.

Any teams interested in joining should email league secretary Frank Scantlebury at [email protected], who will forward application forms for completion and return.

Further contact details are available on the website: BWSFL.org.uk

Related topics:Sunday League