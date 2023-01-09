Action from Morpeth’s 2-2 away draw against Matlock Town.

A thoroughly entertaining game saw the Highwaymen lead twice – through Sam Fishburn and Connor Thomson – only to be pegged back on each occasion by Karl Demidh and Ryan Qualter.

The opening goal came for Morpeth in the 25th minute when Fishburn slotted into an empty net from a cross by Connor Pani.

It was Morpeth’s first goal in 565 minutes of football and was a welcome boost to the confidence of the visitors who were a threat on the front foot.

It was the only goal of the first half, and Morpeth started the second half looking assured but they conceded 10 minutes in when a dinked ball in from the left found a free Demidh, with the debutant heading straight down the middle of the goal to restore parity.

Despite this set-back, Town responded in ideal fashion by re-taking the lead. The Highwaymen did so from the spot after Foalle raced in behind the defence and was pushed in the penalty area in the 60th minute.

Jordan Barnett, already on a yellow card, was given a second followed by a red to reduce his side to 10 men. Thomson strode up to the spot to dispatch the penalty and give his side the advantage.

The visitors had chances to put the game to bed, but they failed to capitalise on them and then came the equaliser when home captain Qualter rose highest to glance a header across goal and into the back of the net.

After the game a relieved Morpeth manager Craig Lynch said: “It was a great game for the neutral.

"After six games without a win or a goal, that first goal came as a huge relief going into half time.

"Small details make big differences and when two of our players went for the same ball they managed to get an equaliser.

"But the lads have responded well, we have got a penalty to go 2-1 in front, but even though they were down to ten men we started to get nervous and they have taken advantage with another equaliser.”