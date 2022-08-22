Goalkeeper delight at Ashington contract

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Dryden. Picture by Ian Brodie.

Dryden said: “I’m happy to commit the next year to the club. Going off how we finished last year, I enjoyed my time after returning to the club and I think its worth giving it back.

"So far from pre season it’s been ‘steady away’ and implementing the new faces because there’s been quite a few additions in the close season.

"The changes we have had to make with Ben Harmison being in and out with the cricket season have been spot on. The lads have fitted in and they know what they need to do and it has showed in some of the games where they have done their jobs and we’ve got a result.”

On advancing in the Emirates FA Cup following the 2-1 win over Tow Law on Saturday, Ashington-born Dryden said: “We have had to grind out a result today. It’s one of those where it’s a hard game coming to Tow Law.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It levelled it out that they are at home and on an awkward pitch coupled with the wind but we didn’t look threatened at any point until they scored. The second half it was how long we could dig in for and we ended up getting the win from the penalty spot as a result of a good passage of play.”

The 34 year old ‘keeper was beaten by a venomous strike by Ethan Bewley and he said: “It was one of those given the conditions today that as soon as he had half a yard and hit it - and with the wind behind it – that I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Dryden also praised the ‘very calm’ Robbie Dale who is playing in the back four: “Robbie is very calm on the ball,” said Dryden, “When he gets the ball all of a sudden he just plays at his tempo. He’s not threatened by any pressure of a striker closing him down – he’s a steady head.”

Meanwhile Liam Smith gave his reaction to putting pen to paper – with the 26 year old revealing that Ashington manager Ian Skinner played a massive part.