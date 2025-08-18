Goal-shy Morpeth Town lose at Leek Town

Morpeth boss Craig Lynch. Picture: George Davidson

Morpeth Town boss Craig Lynch wants his side to ‘be convincing’ as they return to Craik Park on Saturday when they take on in-form Hednesford Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Highwaymen created numerous chances but were left ultimately frustrated at Leek Town last weekend when an 18th minute Connor Heath follow-up header proved the difference between the sides.

Hednesford are the early NPL Premier League leaders with three wins from their opening games and the amber and blacks will be looking to make the most of any balls in and around the box after firing blanks in the loss at Macclesfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said to the lads after I can’t remember the last time we played anyone home or away and created that many chances,” the gaffer told Highwaymen TV. “Chance after chance – we’ve had four free kicks 20 yards out, we got down the sides of them, we got in behind them, had a bit of intricate play around the box – we’ve done a bit of everything to be honest.

“We’ve been beaten by one ball over the top - it’s hard to defend against when someone is faster than you. They’ve got Hurst as an outlet and he was the difference really, he caused us a few problems early doors.”

“We got going a late bit too late again and we need to look at that, losing second balls to start with, and then we came into the game in the second half and their keeper has taken to going down just to get a breather because it was just wave after wave of attack,” said Lynch.

“We’ve created chances but have we made the keeper work enough? Probably not, but the pleasing thing is we’ve created them chances away from home, but we need points. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first game or the last game, it’s about the points and unfortunately today we’ve come away with none.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fair play to Leek, they’ve done what they needed to do, but again, we’ve got to do more, we’ve got to have that little bit of extra quality in the final third to score that goal, get that shot on target at least – but there were a lot of positives.”

“Last year we became a bit of a snatch and grab-type of team - this season if you’re getting into those types of areas, then you’ve got to put the ball in the net.”

Morpeth host Lancaster City at Craik Park on Tuesday night.