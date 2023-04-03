News you can trust since 1854
Goal scorer's delight as his brilliant strike earns Colliers a vital win

Ashington striker Lee Mason said he was ‘massively delighted’ to score the only goal of the game after returning to the starting line-up against Pickering Town at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday.

By Brian Bennett
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read

As the clock ticked down towards the end of the first half, the 32-year-old lashed the ball into the back of the net.

He said afterwards: “It was not the best of games, it was a bit scrappy on a heavy pitch, but I was delighted to get back into the team and to score.

"The most important thing was us winning the game and getting the three points.”

Newcastle-born Mason described his goal: “As soon as I turned the defender and got back onto my right foot, I was always going to put my laces through it.

“It was mainly about getting power behind the shot and hitting the target.

“I was massively delighted to see it go in and the fact that it went in off the bar made it even better.”

The win lifted the Colliers up into second place. Mason added: “We have just got to concentrate on trying to win every game and hopefully end up either winning the league or finishing runners-up and going into the play-off.”

Lee Mason was delighted to score the winning goal against Pickering Town. Picture: Ian Brodie
Ashington manager Ian Skinner said: “I was delighted for Lee because he has not really played a lot of football in the last month and he is the second top goal scorer at the club.

“I felt I needed to give him an opportunity and he has repaid the faith I had in him with a great finish.”

