As the clock ticked down towards the end of the first half, the 32-year-old lashed the ball into the back of the net.

He said afterwards: “It was not the best of games, it was a bit scrappy on a heavy pitch, but I was delighted to get back into the team and to score.

"The most important thing was us winning the game and getting the three points.”

Newcastle-born Mason described his goal: “As soon as I turned the defender and got back onto my right foot, I was always going to put my laces through it.

“It was mainly about getting power behind the shot and hitting the target.

“I was massively delighted to see it go in and the fact that it went in off the bar made it even better.”

The win lifted the Colliers up into second place. Mason added: “We have just got to concentrate on trying to win every game and hopefully end up either winning the league or finishing runners-up and going into the play-off.”

Lee Mason was delighted to score the winning goal against Pickering Town. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington manager Ian Skinner said: “I was delighted for Lee because he has not really played a lot of football in the last month and he is the second top goal scorer at the club.

