The changing rooms at the Five Arches, which are set for refurbishment.

Thanks to the generosity of the donation, Tweedmouth Amateurs will soon be starting the first phase of their planned refurbishments for their Five Arches Park home facilities.

Founded in 1978, and originally playing from the Grove Pub, TAFC have been a stalwart of the Borders football scene for over four decades. As a registered charity, TAFC have always done their utmost to support their community as both a fundraising entity and as a sporting outlet.

The successful application to the NCC Community Chest Scheme will allow TAFC, who are now affiliated with the Black and Gold pub, to push forward with their ambitious plans to adapt their changing facilities to meet the modern demands of an amateur football club.

Club spokesperson, Kieran Bowell said: “We wish to encourage a more diverse group of footballers to our club and our TAFC community, eventually at all ages, and to do so we are aware we need to make adaptations to allow for a safe and inclusive changing facility.

"We are conscious of the safeguarding issues around diversifying interest in our sport, and to be as inclusive as possible, in this first phase we shall adapt our facilities to allow privacy in all of our changing areas.

"The fabric and footprint of our facilities will not change, but this grant will go someway in allowing us to make better use of the space we have.”

Ian Turnbull, club chairman said: “The amateurs are moving into an exciting new phase for the club, on and off the field, and this is just the first step in what we hope will build the foundations for another successful 40 years.”

The community chest scheme gives local organisations a chance to bid for funding. The aim is to support voluntary and community groups and organisations to deliver activities which contribute to achieving the council’s ambition of maintaining and creating sustainable communities.

A reminder that community groups, charities and social enterprises are eligible to apply to the Northumberland County Council’s Community Chest Scheme. This includes school PTAs and community sports clubs.