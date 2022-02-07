Fund set up to get Ryan cancer treatment abroad

Ryan Renton - a Go Fund Me page has now been set up to try and get him treatment abroad.

Ryan Renton, (26), who plays for Tweedmouth Amateurs in the Border Amateur League, received some devastating news last week when it was confirmed his Stage 4 Lymphoma has relapsed.

After several years of the best efforts of staff at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, Ryan and his family have been faced with the reality that there is no available treatment either through the NHS or in the UK.

They say further chemotherapy could ‘buy them some time,’ and have been left with no choice other than to look at alternatives, including possible treatment abroad, either in America, Spain or Israel.

However, the treatment comes at a cost, estimated around £500,000.

In a statement released by the family this week they said: “These treatments come at a hefty cost, a cost that we alone cannot afford. Therefore, we need all the help we can possibly get to raise enough for Ryan to be able to receive treatment in another county.

“Any donations to help us save Ryan’s life will be massively appreciated. It would mean the absolute world to our families to be able to go ahead with this, but we can’t without all of your help.

“Ryan deserves so much more than the life he has been faced with over the last few years. No 26 year old should have to be told to prepare for the last few months of their life. But despite this, he refuses to give up and deserves every single chance at life that he can possibly get.

“So please, please, please, spread the word and help us raise as much as we possibly can to fly Ryan out of the UK for a new chance at life.”

To those ends a Go Fund Me page has been set up and within the first 24 hours over £21,000 was donated. By Sunday the total had risen to over £28,000.

In a statement from Tweedmouth Rangers the club said: “The players and committee can all agree that whatever we say will never truly explain how we're all feeling right now.”