Rothbury FC's Adam Bains climbs to head in his second goal against North Shields Athletic. Picture: Susan Aynsley

Also falling victim to sodden ground was the game between Amble and Hazlerigg Victory.

Rothbury fought back from 2-0 down against promotion-chasing North Shields Athletic before losing 3-2.

Player-manager Tom Macpherson is keen for his side to cut out costly mistakes before the trip to bottom team Hexham on Saturday.

He said: “It was a disappointing result but I was pleased with our fight and response to going 2-0 down.

“Ultimately, we’ve got to stop giving stupid goals away, especially against the better sides.

“I think we deserved a point at least, so to come away with nothing is frustrating.”

Adam Bains was back on the goal trail with a double and his 21-goal haul in the league with 10 games still to play makes him the Reds’ most dangerous number 9 since Jack Angus topped the scoring charts when they won the NNFL back in 2010.

“Bainsy has moved back to the top goalscoring charts, something he’s set as a target for himself,” continued Macpherson.

“He’s still got a little way to beat Jackie’s record of 27 goals though.”

Bains has at times ploughed a lonely furrow up top and with Macpherson being able to add to his attacking options recently, the former Ellington man is profiting.

“I think the main thing for Adam is we are starting to put better service for him, the return of James Loughborough and Chris Coe has certainly helped that,” continued the player-manager.

“Hexham away is a good game to bounce back to, it’s always a competitive game against them.

“We go there trying to get our season back on track and aiming for the three points.”

The game is scheduled to take place at the Wentworth, but the 3G at Queen Elizabeth School may be a possibility.

Wherever it is played, Macpherson is going there looking for a win.

“Our aim was promotion but that’s probably gone now so I want to finish as high as possible,” he said.