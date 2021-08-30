Frustrating week for Alnwick

Football.

The St James’ Park outfit played two games, but only emerged with one point to their credit.

In midweek they went down 5-3 away to New Fordley. The home side raced into a 4-0 lead, but Alnwick had their chances as they hit the woodwork three times and also missed a penalty.

On Saturday, Town were back in league action when they were held to a 0-0 draw in another away game at Ponteland.

This Saturday (September 4), Alnwick are away to North Shields Athletic.

In the Alliance Division 1, Rothbury beat Gosforth Bohemiens 3-1 at home on Saturday with goals from Dunn, Leveny and Jackson,which put them 3-0 up before the visitors pulled one back in the closing stages.

In midweek, Rothbury beat Newbiggin 2-1 with both goals coming from Stevenson.

Rothbury, before Wednesday’s game, sit fifth in the table with nine points from their three games. This weekend they are away to Whitley Bay SC.

In Division 3, North Sunderland won their first game of the season when they beat Gosforth Bohemiens Reserves 3-2 away on Saturday, with their goals scored by Tom Allan, Chris Gardner and Kyle Jeffrey.

This Saturday North Sunderland are home to Whitley Bay SC A.

Alnwick Town Development, who were without a game on Saturday after their match against Fawdon was re-arranged, are away to Red House Farm this weekend.

Alnwick Town Ladies have also been in action during the past week, facing two tough matches in the Women’s National League.

In midweek they travelled to Tyneside to take on Newcastle United where they went down 7-1 with Michelle Stewart scoring their only goal.

On Sunday the opposition didn’t get any easier with Leeds United visiting St James’ Park and it was the Yorkshire side who left with all three points following a slender 0-1 win.