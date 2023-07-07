The training will be provided as part of Northumberland FA’s Referee Pathway campaign, which aims to help people from economically deprived areas or from Black, Asian, and minority ethnic communities secure refereeing qualifications.

Funding for the programme will be provided by Collingwood Insurance, based in North Shields.

Matt Sowerby, Northumberland FA’s referee development officer, said: “We are looking forward to working closely with Collingwood, and their support will be vital in helping us to strengthen the game in the area by supporting and developing our referees.”

More referees are needed to sustain grassroots football.

Jonathan Brougham, head of marketing at Collingwood, said: “Referees are vital to football. Without them there is no game.

“We are delighted to be helping Northumberland FA to recruit even more match officials and make it easier for those who have either found it difficult to become involved with football or just are not aware of the pathways into the sport, and help them achieve their qualifications.

“Inclusivity and accessibility are fundamental to football. It is vital that we ensure it is a sport that everyone can enjoy and participate in and work together to eliminate any barriers preventing people from getting involved in the best game in the world.”

Collingwood has also backed Northumberland FA’s 100% Positive campaign, which rewards teams, players, coaches and supporters who provide a positive and respectful environment at games.

It is estimated that the total number of referees in the UK has dropped from 33,000 to 23,000 in the last five years, with frequent abuse a key reason why officials are quitting in droves.

Jonathan added: “The number of referees across the UK has declined by almost a third over the past five years, therefore it is obvious that there is also a huge retention challenge facing the grassroots game.

“This is something we’re looking to work with the FA on as part of our partnership.

