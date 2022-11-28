Morpeth Town FC.

The Highwaymen have been struggling for goals of late and failed to register once more as Ethan Cartwright and Shaun Tuton scored in the second half to secure victory for the visitors.

The defeat leaves Morpeth 14th of 22 in the table with 24 points from their 20 games played.

They are next in action when they travel to 17th placed Guiseley for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday (December 3).