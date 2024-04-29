Four players to leave Berwick Rangers as season ends, and four loanees return to St Johnstone

Callum Mackay will miss the start of the new season after rupturing his ACL against Albion Rovers. Picture: Berwick Rangers

The players were all out of contract at Shielfield and the club, in a statement on their official website, thanked them all for their ‘commitment and efforts’ at the Wee Gers.

Meanwhile the four St Johnstone players on-loan at the black and golds have all returned to their parent club following the end of the Lowland League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Bright, Bayley Klimoniek, Joe Ellison and Jackson Mylchreest head back to the SPL outfit and Berwick were keen to express their gratitude to the McDiarmid Park side.

“The club extends thanks for the positive partnership established with Craig Levein and his team at St Johnstone which enabled manager Thomas Scobbie to add four talented young players to his squad throughout this season.

“We hope to see all four players go on to deliver on their potential within the game,” the statement continued.

Both Ellison and Mylchreest scored in Berwick’s last game of the season, a 2-1 win against Albion Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have been dealt an early injury blow ahead of 2024/25 with the news that Callum Mackay will be out of action for six months after suffering a ruptured ACL (anterior cruciate ligament).

Goalkeeper Calum Antell has undergone surgery on his wrist while Alex Harris is set to go under the knife for an ankle operation.

Jordan Sinclair will join him on the treatment table after picking up a serious groin injury.