Former player Kevin Haynes appointed as new manager at Berwick Rangers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kevin Haynes has taken the hot seat at the Shielfield Park outfit after agreement was reached with Dunbar United.
A club statement read: “Berwick Rangers are delighted to announce the appointment of Kevin Haynes as manager, after agreement was reached with Dunbar United for Kevin to join BRFC.
“Kevin will be no stranger to fans at MKM Shielfield Park, having featured for the club as both a player and assistant manager in the past. As a player, Haynes played over 50 times for Berwick, scoring 22 goals and playing a key role in the side which won the 2006/2007 SPFL Division 3 title under John Coughlin.
“Since 2021, Haynes has been manager at Dunbar United, where he has built a strong reputation for playing attractive football and getting strong results. We are therefore very pleased that Kevin has agreed to take the hot seat at BRFC, and we look forward to working with Kevin for the rest of this season and beyond.
“We are also delighted to announce that current player Liam Buchanan will be joining the coaching staff in a player/coach role, which also sees Liam extend his current contract to the end of the 2025/26 season. Joining Liam on the coaching staff will be Kevin’s existing coaching team from Dunbar, who we warmly welcome to Berwick Rangers.”
Previous manager Thomas Scobbie left his post by mutual consent after last week’s win at Gala Fairydean.
This season has been hindered by a number of long-term injuries in the squad with the Borderers currently occupying 15th spot in the Lowland League.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.