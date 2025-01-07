Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A familiar face has returned to Berwick Rangers as the club’s new manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Haynes has taken the hot seat at the Shielfield Park outfit after agreement was reached with Dunbar United.

A club statement read: “Berwick Rangers are delighted to announce the appointment of Kevin Haynes as manager, after agreement was reached with Dunbar United for Kevin to join BRFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kevin will be no stranger to fans at MKM Shielfield Park, having featured for the club as both a player and assistant manager in the past. As a player, Haynes played over 50 times for Berwick, scoring 22 goals and playing a key role in the side which won the 2006/2007 SPFL Division 3 title under John Coughlin.

New Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes. Picture: Dunbar United FC

“Since 2021, Haynes has been manager at Dunbar United, where he has built a strong reputation for playing attractive football and getting strong results. We are therefore very pleased that Kevin has agreed to take the hot seat at BRFC, and we look forward to working with Kevin for the rest of this season and beyond.

“We are also delighted to announce that current player Liam Buchanan will be joining the coaching staff in a player/coach role, which also sees Liam extend his current contract to the end of the 2025/26 season. Joining Liam on the coaching staff will be Kevin’s existing coaching team from Dunbar, who we warmly welcome to Berwick Rangers.”

Previous manager Thomas Scobbie left his post by mutual consent after last week’s win at Gala Fairydean.

This season has been hindered by a number of long-term injuries in the squad with the Borderers currently occupying 15th spot in the Lowland League.