Action from last year's coaches v coaches charity game. Picture: Stuart Evans

Stu Evans, one of the coaches of the U12 Topcats girls’ team at Morpeth Town Junior Football Club, is organising the game to raise money for Prostate Cancer and the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

This year’s coaches against coaches game will feature two former professionals, the ex-Newcastle United left back Olivier Bernard and ex-Leicester City player Trevor Benjamin. Evans hopes the manager of Morpeth Town, Craig Lynch, and a few of his backroom staff will also take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans is keen to support the BHF as he suffered a heart attack during last year’s match.

He has had a stent put in and hopes to play tonight, having been given the go-ahead to exercise by doctors.

The game kicks off at 6.30pm.

The bar will be open and there will be live music afterwards.