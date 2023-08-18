News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Former footballers to take part in charity football match at Craik Park

Two former professional footballers will be in action at Craik Park tonight (August 18) when they play in a charity football match.
By Janet Bew
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Action from last year's coaches v coaches charity game. Picture: Stuart EvansAction from last year's coaches v coaches charity game. Picture: Stuart Evans
Action from last year's coaches v coaches charity game. Picture: Stuart Evans

Stu Evans, one of the coaches of the U12 Topcats girls’ team at Morpeth Town Junior Football Club, is organising the game to raise money for Prostate Cancer and the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

This year’s coaches against coaches game will feature two former professionals, the ex-Newcastle United left back Olivier Bernard and ex-Leicester City player Trevor Benjamin. Evans hopes the manager of Morpeth Town, Craig Lynch, and a few of his backroom staff will also take part.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Evans is keen to support the BHF as he suffered a heart attack during last year’s match.

Most Popular

He has had a stent put in and hopes to play tonight, having been given the go-ahead to exercise by doctors.

The game kicks off at 6.30pm.

The bar will be open and there will be live music afterwards.

Entry is £2 for adults, £1 for children.

Related topics:British Heart Foundation