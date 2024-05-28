Former Blyth Spartans defender Rhys Evans is the latest to put pen to paper and sign for Morpeth Town
The Highwaymen have already signed four new recruits ahead of their latest campaign in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division, with former Blyth Spartans duo Jordan Hickey, a midfielder, and Rhys Evans, a right back, joining centre-back Nathan Buddle, and goalkeeper, and former Newcastle United junior, Dan Langley in agreeing terms.
That offsets the exits of Liam Noble, Ryan Donaldson, Dan Lowson, Chris Reid and Michael Turner, who were all either released or failed to agree new terms at Craik Park and departed.
With hundreds of appearances between them, those who left created a big void to fill.
It’s something Lynch was aware of and eager to counter quickly in the transfer market.
“We knew this summer we would potentially have to replace five or six players due to the club moving in a more sustainable way,” said Lynch.
“With the four players we signed we felt there was no need to wait as they would boost the squad.
“All four players come with experience and all are motivated to do well for the club.
“I felt, with it being my first chance to make some changes, it was important to bring in players who already knew each other and players already in the squad so, hopefully, it doesn’t take time for them to settle in.
“We are still looking to bring in a few more new faces and hopefully that’ll happen over the next few weeks.”
