Footballer Lucy Bronze, from Northumberland, signs for Chelsea in return to English football
The 32-year-old defender has signed a two-year contract with Chelsea after her previous deal ran out.
Over the course of her career, Bronze has won three Women’s Super League titles, five Women’s Champions Leagues, and more in 400 senior appearances.
She has already won every domestic honour in England during spells at Sunderland, Liverpool, Everton, and Manchester City, and has also played in France for Lyon.
The Lioness was a key part of the England squad that won the Euros in 2022 and lost in the 2023 World Cup final.
Bronze was born in Berwick, went to Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick, and has played for both Alnwick Town and Blyth Town at youth level.
She told Chelsea’s club media: ‘To know I am a Chelsea player still feels a little bit surreal. It is obviously a club I know so much about and have done for such a long time.
“I am really excited to be back in England. My family is so excited as well to get to more of my games.
“I am excited to be in London, to see what the capital holds, and to be at a club that is renowned for winning so many trophies.”
Chelsea general manager Paul Green said: “Lucy will bring leadership to the group. She is a serial winner and a versatile defender. She has lots of experience and a winning mentality which we feel will fit well into the squad.”
