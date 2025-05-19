Football team from RAF Boulmer wins RAF Cup for third time

The RAF Boulmer team after the final whistle. Picture: Tam Crainie

The footballing airmen from RAF Boulmer have lifted the RAF Cup for a third time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Forces side, who have competed in the local North Northumberland League in the past, beat RAF Lossiemouth 4-3 to lift the silverware.

Kevin Lindsay headed Boulmer in front – with the ball adjudged to have crossed the line before a defender hooked clear – and they extended their advantage when Sean Jennings tucked away following a neat exchange with James May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was three when Phil Bright found the net shortly after the interval.

But the Highlanders hit back with goals from James Johnston from the penalty spot and Ben Cullen.

Although May slammed in a fourth to give Boulmer some breathing space, they were put under pressure again when Johnston fired in a second penalty.

They hung on to secure the win despite being reduced to 10 men when Lindsay was sin-binned for dissent.