North Sunderland will be back in action this weekend.

Despite playing well, in the end they were beaten by two pieces of great skill – a fantastic free kick and a good finish from inside the box.

The result leaves North Sunderland 12th in the table with 19 points.

On Saturday they face another tough match as they travel to second in the table Blaydon Community, who beat Ellington 4-0 away from home in their last game.

It could be a high scoring match as Blaydon have scored four goals in both their last two games.

Fourth in Division One of the Northern Football Alliance, Rothbury Football Club’s match against Seaton Burn on March 11 fell victim to the weather.

They’ll be hoping to keep that winning feeling when they play bottom club FC United of Newcastle again, having beaten them 0-2 in their last game.

Amble AFC had an impressive 5-1 win against Wallsend Boys Club U23s on Saturday.

Although they went behind early on after a defensive error, once they got into their stride, there was only one winner.

Luke Taylor scored a goal following a good team move to make the half-time score 1-1, and in the second half Amble AFC turned on the style and scored four goals without reply.

Liam Ramsay’s first goal came after a mistake by Wallsend’s keeper and he then went on to complete his hat-trick.