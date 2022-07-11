Fixtures hand a busy start to the season for Blyth Spartans

The fixtures for the National League North were published last week and in a busy first month of the season, Spartans will have trips to King’s Lynn Town and Chorley, before hosting Gloucester City. Blyth then round off the month with a bank holiday double-header against newly promoted sides, Buxton (A) and Scarborough Athletic (H).
Boxing Day sees Terry Mitchell’s side host Spennymoor Town, before making the trip to Spennymoor on New Years Day.
Blyth round off the season with a home clash against Hereford on 29th April.
FA Cup games (2nd round) will be played on Sept 17.
Fixtures in full are:
Sat Aug 6 Kidderminster Harriers (H); Sat Aug 13 Kings Lynn Town (A); Tue Aug 16 Chorley (A); Sat Aug 20 Gloucester City (H); Sat Aug 27 Buxton (A); Mon Aug 29 Scarborough Athletic (H);
Sat Sep 3 Peterborough Sports (A); Sat Sep 10 Leamington (H); Tue Sep 13 Farsley Celtic (H); Sat Sep 24 Hereford (A); Tue Sep 27 Darlington (A);
Sat Oct 8 Banbury United (H); Sat Oct 15 Curzon Ashton (A); Sat Oct 22 Alfreton Town (H); Tue Oct 25 Bradford (Park Avenue) (H); Sat Oct 29 Kettering Town (A);
Sat Nov 5 AFC Telford United (H); Tue Nov 8 AFC Fylde (A); Sat Nov 12 Boston United (A); Sat Nov 26 Brackley Town (H);
Sat Dec 3 Chester (A); Tue Dec 6 Southport (H); Sat Dec 10 Kidderminster Harriers (A); Tue Dec 13 Chorley (H); Mon Dec 26 Spennymoor Town (H);
Sun Jan 1 Spennymoor Town (A); Sat Jan 7 Kings Lynn Town (H); Sat Jan 14 Scarborough Athletic (A); Sat Jan 21 Gloucester City (A); Sat Jan 28 Buxton (H);
Sat Feb 4 Leamington (A); Sat Feb 11 Peterborough Sports (H); Sat Feb 18 Kettering Town (H); Mon Feb 20 Bradford (Park Avenue) (A); Sat Feb 25 AFC Telford United (A);
Sat Mar 4 AFC Fylde (H); Tue Mar 7 Southport (A); Sat Mar 11 Boston United (H); Sat Mar 18 Brackley Town (A); Sat Mar 25 Chester (H);
Sat Apr 1 Banbury United (A); Fri Apr 7 Darlington (H); Mon Apr 10 Farsley Celtic (A); Sat Apr 15 Curzon Ashton (H); Sat Apr 22 Alfreton Town (A); Sat Apr 29 Hereford (H).