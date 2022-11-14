Action from Tweedmouth Rangers’ 2-1 home win over Newburgh on Saturday.

The Berwick side trailed 0-1 at half time but hit back with two second half goals from striker Michael Robinson.

Tweedmouth have now won four and drawn one their last five games in Division 2 and are now ninth in the table on 20 points from their 13 games.

On Saturday (November 19) they are home to Edinburgh United.

In the Lowland League, Berwick Rangers slumped to a 5-0 away defeat at the hands of East Kilbride.

The home side led 3-0 at half time and went on to complete a comprehensive victory in the second half with Cammi Elliott netting a hat-trick.

The defeat leaves Rangers 12th in the table on 21 points. On Saturday they are home to 14th placed Cumbernauld Colts.

In the Border Amateur League, Berwick Colts lost 3-2 at home to Jed Legion in the C Division. It was 0-0 at half-time with all the goals coming in the second half, which proved to be a fiery affair with the Colts’ manager being sent off, with the referee also brandishing further cards after the final whistle.

Highfields beat Gala Fairydean Amateurs 6-3. Niall Jones netted four goals for the Berwick side with their others coming from Martin Inglis and Dodd. The victory places Highfields fourth in the table.

Fixtures for local BAL sides on Saturday are:

A Division - Tweedmouth Ams v Stow.

C Division - Gala Fairydean Ams v Berwick Colts; Lauder v Highfields United.

In the Northern Alliance, North Sunderland were away to Blyth Rangers Seniors in the NFA Minor Cup when they won 6-2. Rhys Hogg scored two goals with Ross Moor, Kyle Jeffrey, Koen Ross and Adam Weightman also on target.

On Saturday the Seahouses side are home to Blaydon Community in the Amateur Cup.