Five-star display by Morpeth Town Ladies sees them stay top of the league

Morpeth Town Ladies had five goals to celebrate in the win against Cramlington. Picture: George Davidson.

The hosting Town were expecting a tough contest against a physical visiting team, who were robust in the challenge and tough to break down.

But Morpeth have been excellent this season and went in front on 25 minutes when Natalie Newton struck.

Leading goalscorer Orla Callaghan registered on 35 minutes and then doubled her tally for the day on the stroke of half time.

Rose McLean once again stole the show, controlling matters in the middle of the park, and capped a fine performance with a 50th-minute goal.

Newton added a fifth on 65 minutes with a crisp strike inside the penalty area after the ball wasn’t cleared.