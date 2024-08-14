Five minutes loss of concentration loses Ashington the game against Bishop Auckland

Paddy Almond fires Ashington ahead against Bishop Auckland. Picture: Ian Brodie

A quickfire double by Bishop Auckland’s Matty Tymon immediately after half time sent Ashington tumbling to a 2-1 defeat in their first home league game of the new season at Woodhorn Lane on Tuesday.

The visitors had trailed to a goal by Paddy Almond shortly before the break but the Bishop Auckland striker caught the Colliers cold with his first – a wonder strike from 30 yards – finding the net only 48 seconds after the resumption.

Worse was to follow as The Two Blues took the lead in the 49th minute following an in-swinging corner on the right which saw Tymon score with a free header.

Ashington controlled the opening half and pieced together a flowing move inside the first minute which involved Matty Slocombe, Craig Spooner, Cam Gascoigne and Jordan Summerly before skipper Karl Ross’s cross from the left was easily taken by keeper Ryan Catterick.

In the seventh minute, the pace of Wilson Kneeshaw saw him accelerate down the right and when he swung the ball over, it went across the face of the visitors’ goal.

Yet it was Bishops who arguably had the best opportunity on the half hour when the ball fell to Tymon 16 yards out, but he hit a half volley wide.

Play switched to the other end with Gascoigne probing down the left flank but when he crossed, Catterick made a vital interception with Kneeshaw ready to pounce.

Two minutes later, Gascoigne went close after a one-two with Paul Van-Zandvliet, his effort drifting wide of the far post.

However in the 38th minute, Ashington edged ahead.

Kneeshaw was fouled on the right and when Spooner swung over a dangerous-looking free kick, the ball was missed in the centre of the goal by Van-Zandvliet but ran to Almond, who fired home.

The opening quarter hour after the break contained plenty of goalmouth action.

Tymon was heavily involved in the action as his strike went in off the far post with Staples rooted to the spot, then he put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

Sandwiched in-between, Catterick shovelled a free kick by Van-Zandvliet over the bar then, on the hour, Ashington cleared off the line from a header following another corner.

In the closing stages, Kneeshaw had a goalbound drive blocked, then a shot by Charlie Exley was clutched at the near post by Catterick.

Ashington joint head coach Andy Coyles said his side suffered from a five minutes ‘head loss’ at the start of the second half.

“We’re extremely disappointed that the game has finished the way it did,” Coyles said afterwards.

“I thought we grew into the game and were quite comfortable in the first half. We had really good passages of play and created some real threats in the attacking third.

“Second half, for whatever reason, we just had a five minutes ‘head loss’ where Matty Tymon has hit a wonder strike from 30 yards out which has been a huge blow to us coming after only 48 seconds and then we’ve really let ourselves down on a set piece for the second time this season in two games.”

The two sides meet again on Saturday in their Emirates FA Cup preliminary round clash. The game is being televised live by the BBC via iplayer, red button and online. Kick-off is 12.30pm.