Jack Palmer in action against Alnwick Town. Picture: John V Mason

After helping The Greens to two finals in 2022, winning the Northumberland FA Senior Bowl 2-1 against rivals Alnwick Town, just days after losing a barnstormer of a Team Valley Carpets Challenge Cup final 5-4 on penalties (4-4 after extra-time) against Killingworth, Palmer found himself on the sidelines a few months later.

“I scored in that Benny Bowl final,” reminisced the returning Palmer.

“But the best we played was in the Challenge Cup final, when we lost to Killingworth on penalties.

“I scored twice, but also missed a penalty in the shootout, but it was a great season for me, scoring more than 30 times.”

Palmer, who has played Northern League football with Team Northumbria, Whitley Bay and Morpeth Town, before moving abroad for a spell, only returned to the region a couple of seasons ago, having already had prior experience of life at Scots Gap.

“I initially played here when I was a teen,” continued Palmer.

“I’ve a lot of friends, past and present, at the club, and it’s probably the best place I’ve played, so I’m hoping for one last hurrah, win that illusive league title; although we do seem to be pretty good at winning cups.

“Last season, I played the first few games of the season, then spent the majority out injured.

“I picked up an inflammation of the hip which required surgery, and affected the whole right-hand side.

“Although recovery was minor, it needed a slow build-up, getting back running properly, rebuilding my fitness, so, Saturday’s friendly against Whickham, that’s the first full game I’ve had in a long time.”

Palmer also paid tribute to former player, and current manager, Trevor Baston.

“I’ve got the hunger back, more than I’ve had in a decade really,” he admitted.