Fishermen face tough Cup semi-final this weekend
Boss Alan Macfarlane is keen for his side to get to the final of a competition that they won in 2022/23 – but knows that they face a tough proposition at the runaway Second Division leaders.
Bay are unbeaten in the League this season and have only dropped two points, when they were held by Blyth Rangers back in August.
They were 3-1 winners over the Fishermen in the League in September but the black and whites will be keen to pull off a surprise.
Keon Ross and Kyle Jeffrey were on target when North Sunderland last lifted the silverware at Alnwick Town’s St. James’s Park with a 2-1 win over Blyth Town.
Jeffrey grabbed a dramatic last-gasp winner winner to spark the celebrations.
North Sunderland’s League fixture at Hexham was another called off last Saturday due to a frozen pitch.