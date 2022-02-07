First defeat in three as Blyth Spartans lose at home to York

Action from Spartans’ home game against York City on Saturday.

Clayton Donaldson put the visitors ahead on 26 minutes, before Jack McKay doubled York’s lead three minutes later.

Paddy McLaughlin sealed the three points for the Minstermen as he slotted past Mitchell on 68 minutes.

Blyth boss Terry Mitchell named three changes from the side that beat Morpeth Town in the Senior Cup in midweek, with Connor Thomson, Sean Reid and Robbie Dale returning to the starting line-up.

The visitors took the lead after they worked some space in the Blyth box and Mitch Hancox’s dinked cross found Donaldson lurking at the back post where he made no mistake from six yards.

Thomson had a chance to pull Spartans level just a couple of minutes later as he latched onto a knockdown from Reid but he couldn’t get his foot round it and shot wide.

Blyth were made to pay just moments later as McKay glanced a header just inside Alex Mitchell’s post to double the visitors’ lead.

Blyth had their first effort of the second-half just five minutes in after a well worked move found Reid in space on the edge of the box, but he couldn’t keep his effort down.

Hancox latched onto a loose ball and fired wide from the edge of the box and a minute later he stung the palms of Mitchell from long range.

Donaldson nearly grabbed his second as he nodded over Wilcox’s cross when he should’ve hit the target, as York tried to put the game beyond doubt.

The visitors then got a third on 70 minutes as McLoughlin fired home after the ball broke to him inside the box.

Substitute Lewis McNall looked to be through on goal as Blyth stole possession but he was denied by an excellent last-ditch tackle by York captain Matthew Brown.

McNall was at the centre of a late rally from Spartans as they entered the final 10 minutes, as a deep cross found Dale but his header hit the post.