Fell delighted as Thompson named as Blyth Town joint-manager

Blyth Town joint-managers Gavin Fell and Mattie Thompson (photo Blyth Town FC) | Blyth Town FC

There will be a new face in the dugout at Blyth Town when the new Northern Premier League season gets underway in August.

Blyth Town boss Gavin Fell has revealed why he moved to appoint Mattie Thompson as his joint-manager at the Northern Premier League newcomers.

Fell enjoyed an overwhelming introduction to life as Town manager as he guided the club into the Northern League Division One play-offs throughout the second half of last season before securing a historic promotion into step four of the non-league pyramid with a play-off final win at Newcastle Blue Star. Preparations for an exciting season have already kickstarted with several members of their promotion-winning squad committing for the new campaign and one new face has already arrived in the form of Newcastle Benfield winger Noah Millington.

Former Crook Town boss Thompson will also make the step up after he accepted an offer to work alongside Fell at Gateway Park - and the latter believes his new joint-manager has all the attributes he was looking for to help him prepare for the new campaign.

He told The Gazette: “The reason Mattie has come in is to get another set of eyes on things. When you are travelling, there are people at work and sometimes they can’t make away games, that’s the way it is and work comes first. It was imperative we got another person into the management team. Every time I went to games last season, Mattie was always there and we’d have some good conversations. I’m delighted he has come in because he’s a very, very good manager and he did a fantastic job at Crook Town. He has many attributes, his passion, his knowledge, his drive and willingness to take the step up stood out. It had to be the right person to come in and do a job and we feel he is exactly that.”

“I am looking forward to new challenges”

Blyth Town celebrate their Northern League Division One play-off final win against Newcastle Blue Star (photo Mark Carruthers) | Mark Carruthers

Thompson described himself as ‘absolutely delighted’ to have been offered an opportunity to step into the Northern Premier League East Division as Town prepare to make the leap into the fourth tier of the non-league game for the first time.

He told the club website: "Firstly, I am absolutely delighted to accept the joint manager role at Blyth Town. It’s a club that has all the momentum and I can’t wait to get started. I am really looking forward to working with Gav, the management team, committee and, of course, the players, helping them to keep striving for better. It’s certainly exciting times at the football club and I am happy to be part of it. Personally, I am looking forward to new challenges ahead in the new league. We will certainly strive to be competitive throughout.”

