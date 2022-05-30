Fans show support for football with increased attendances

The triumphant Northumberland U16s squad.

The game was played at Doncaster where they faced South Yorkshiure, having recorded an heroic victory in the semi-finals against Greater Manchester.

The first ten minutes of the game were frantic with the wind causing difficulties for both sides. However, North took an early lead after excellent work by captain Callum West (Cramlington LV). West skipped past the full back and put in a delightful cross for Lucas Lowery (Benfield) to calmly slam home at the back post. From then on, Northumberland dominated every aspect of the game. After twenty-five minutes, it was Callum West again, striking the ball on the half volley from 20 yards into the top left-hand corner. after great play from Kai Sample (Bedlington Acad.).

Northumberland made it three after 30 minutes with Owen Graham (Kenton) acting quickest in the box and clinically slotting home into the bottom corner. Shortly after, that man Callum West struck again, cutting straight through the South Yorkshire midfield and defence, shrugging off players and finishing with aplomb.

Northumberland were relentless in the second half. Midfielders Dan Cherry (Churchill) and Aidan Pogson (Cramlington LV) controlling the game and wide men Lucas Lowery ((Benfield) and Dan Savage (St.Thomas More) causing havoc. It was Lowery who made it 5-0 after a fantastic passing move from North., then Lowery again who struck the sixth for his hat-trick, with Matty Telfer (Whitley Bay) heavily involved in the build-up. Fittingly, it was Callum West who wrapped things up for Northumberland. Good work by Oscar Baston (Cramlington LV) saw West complete the rout with his hat-trick goal and Northumberland’s seventh.