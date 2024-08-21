Extra-time winner sees Ashington through to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup

Cam Gascoigne scored the extra-time winner for Ashington FC. Picture: Ian Brodie

Cam Gascoigne struck ‘one of the best goals of my career’ five minutes from the end of extra time away at Bishop Auckland to send Ashington into the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Following three fascinating games in eight days between the two sides, it was hardly surprising that this replay went the full distance – with Gascoigne’s breath-taking effort from fully 40 yards taking Ashington through where they will travel to meet Ebac Northern League outfit Crook Town on Saturday, August 31.

This game had just about everything crammed into it. After a very cautious start, it was the Colliers who created first and after a shot from Gascoigne had been blocked by home keeper Ryan Catterick, Cyril Giraud then dragged an effort wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly afterwards, Catterick was called into action again, pushing a shot from Craig Spooner aside.

The opening half hour had been a game of cat and mouse but it exploded in the 33rd minute when the Wansbeck side took the lead with an outrageous strike by Jay Errington, who picked up possession and unleashed a cracking left foot drive from the edge of the box which rocketed into the net.

Two minutes later, the 20-year-old ought to have added a second. Wilson Kneeshaw pulled the ball back from the by-line but Errington scuffed his effort, which rolled narrowly wide.

Then four minutes before the interval, Bishops had a great opportunity to equalise when Louis Johnson rolled the ball to the unmarked Matty Tyson, but the forward’s effort was held by keeper Dan Staples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in the second half, Kneeshaw had a chance but could not get the ball out of his feet and Bishops recovered to thwart him.

The Two Blues – the better side after the break – drew level in the 70th minute.

The ball was slipped wide to the unmarked Brandon Holdsworth and the substitute struck a cool left-footed finish wide of Staples.

Holdsworth went close with a free-kick from 25 yards before Ashington forced the pressure in the dying minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gascoigne shot wide then Spooner fired a great chance the wrong side of the post and, in the first minute of stoppage time, Errington was through and side-stepped Catterick only to see his effort cleared off the line.

In the first period of extra time, Catterick held a weak effort from Spooner then, when play switched, sub Alexander Walker header over from a corner.

Holdsworth must have thought he had put his side ahead in the 103rd minute but his effort – arrowing towards the top corner – was magnificently tipped over by Staples.

At one end Spooner went close with a free kick then at the other Johnson side-footed wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the clock beginning the tick down, a fantastic long ball by Paddy Almond found Kneeshaw, who was clean through but saw his shot blocked by Catterick.

The game appeared to be heading for a penalty shootout when Gascoigne’s low effort from distance crept just inside the post – and minutes later, the whole of the Ashington contingent were jubilant when the final whistle was blown.

Gascoigne said: “It’s definitely one of the best goals of my career what with the occasion and coming so late in extra time, and after a tough first game on Saturday.”