Experienced striker JJ Hooper is happy to help at Morpeth Town

Morpeth striker JJ Hooper says ‘it’s good to be back’.

The 32-year-old former Port Vale, Grimsby and Wrexham ace is hoping to use his years in the game to help guide a young Town side up the NPL Premier table.

“I’m happy to be back playing and hoping for a successful rest of the season with Morpeth,” said Hooper, who impressed in the second half of the Highwaymen’s almost amazing turnaround at Warrington Rylands last weekend after coming off the bench.

“It’s a young squad but with a lot of potential – if things start to click, I don’t see why we can’t do well and pick up some points.

“Like all teams there will be experienced players in the changing room who will have their own way of trying to help and guide the younger players from their experiences, which will help the team win games of football.”

Morpeth’s team coach broke down on the way back from their 3-1 FA Trophy penalty-kick success at Runcorn last mid-week, with the players not getting home until after 7am.

And the amber and blacks found themselves 4-0 at the break down at Rylands, with manager Craig Lynch blasting the performance as ‘the worst I’ve ever seen’.

But Morpeth rallied at half time and goals from Cyril Giraud (who was also on target at Runcorn), Will Dowling and a Luke James penalty gave the hosts a mighty scare.

“I can’t fault the second half – it’s gone from being the worst I’ve seen to one of the best I’ve seen,” said Lynch.

“JJ got 90 minutes on Tuesday and today would have been too soon to play him – he made a big difference coming on, he’s a different focal point but he’s had no pre-season and we need to work him back into the team.

“We’re stuck in a bit of limbo at the minute because we’re missing core elements of the team through injury, and you can tell.

“We’ve got two massive games this week at home (Cleethorpes on Tuesday night and Workington Saturday) and we need to find which solution is going to work the best,” continued the manager.

“We’ve got a back four missing and three midfielders missing. It’s going to make a difference to your team. We’ve got to get it right in both boxes.”