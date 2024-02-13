Errors are costing us points, says Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch after latest defeat
The Highwaymen boss watched on as his side suffered a 3-1 home loss to Bamber Bridge in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division, a result that made it three defeats on the bounce, with 15 goals conceded in their last four games.
A loose back pass allowed Bridge to get their equaliser on Saturday, providing them with the impetus and confidence to go on and win the game.
It is this unwelcome element of Morpeth’s game that is proving so costly at present.
“At one point we were one defeat in nine and then we’ve had three defeats on the bounce,” said Lynch, whose mid-table side travel to Guiseley on Saturday.
“Pivotal moments aren’t going our way, but the errors we are gifting teams are far outweighing anything else.
“Of the goals we’ve conceded recently, the first goal in a game is an error which is giving the opposition the confidence to kick on.
“It doesn’t matter what formation you play. No-one is going out there to make those mistakes, but they’re getting made and getting massively punished.
“It’s our first real blip in form this season. I cannot speak highly enough of the lads because we’ve had to tweak and change formations to suit the players that we’ve got available.
“We should have a few more back for Saturday. We’ve got to dust ourselves down and make the most of what we’ve got.”
Lynch’s side made a dream start when taking the lead after two minutes against Bamber Bridge, Vinnie Steels striding clear to slot home his fourth goal of the season at the near post.
Looking confident in the opening 10 minutes, the game started to turn against the hosts after they saw a goal ruled out for offside and a penalty appeal denied after a moving ball from a free-kick when video evidence would suggest the opposite.
They found themselves pegged back on 37 minutes when Ryan Wombwell’s short back pass was picked up by Danny Edwards, who rounded the keeper to score, before falling behind on 72 minutes as Edwards bagged a brace.
Jack Baxter sealed the points on 86 minutes with a superb strike.