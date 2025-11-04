England's Lucy Bronze makes history in FIFPRO'S World XI

Northumberland footballer Lucy Bronze has made history after becoming the first player to make eight appearances in a world team of the year.

The England full back was selected in the FIFPRO Women’s World 11 – one of six Lionesses earning selection.

Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly were also selected along with Millie Bright, Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo.

Bronze, who was born in Berwick and schooled in Belford and Alnwick, played every game at Euro 2025 despite suffering from a broken tibia.

Lucy Bronze celebrates after scoring for England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

She was also a part of England’s victorious European Championships team in 2022 and helped the Lionesses reach the World Cup final in 2023.

She now has 142 caps and scored on her 34th birthday in a 3-0 win against Australia last week.

Her club career has taken her from Sunderland to Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Lyon, Barcelona and now Chelsea.

She was awarded the Freedom of Northumberland last year.