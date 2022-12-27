Alnwick Town Juniors have received a welcome donation of equipment from England footballer Lucy Bronze.

The Northumberland-born full-back, who played for the club as a child, visited its Greensfield base to meet youngsters coming through the ranks.

She got in touch with club chairman Louise Jones after hearing about the devastating impact of Storm Arwen on its clubhouse.

On Friday night, she delivered the equipment sponsored by Nike, posed for photographs and signed hundreds of autographs.

The club would like to thank Lucy and the many other coaches, committee members, players and parents who turned out on a wet and windy evening for their support.

