England and Chelsea star Lucy Bronze has been awarded the Freedom of Northumberland in a ceremony at County Hall.

Born in Berwick, Lucy grew up Belford, Holy Island and Alnwick. As a youngster she turned out for Alnwick Town as the only girl in a team of boys, before moving on to Sunderland.

A glittering career has seen her win almost every trophy available in the professional game. After making her England debut in 2013, she has gone on to make 133 appearances for the national side and was a key member of the Euro 2022 winning Lionesses squad.

Bronze said: “It’s surreal. Finding out that there’s only four people who have been given the award previously in the last decade makes you realise what an honour it really is.

Lucy Bronze with members of the Ponteland United girls team after receiving the freedom of Northumberland at County Hall in Morpeth. Photo: Claire McKie/NCJ Media.

“I just love coming up to the North East. My family absolutely love it more than anything that I get to come here and celebrate because we’re all from here, we have roots everywhere.

“It’s been a great day. The North East is home for me. Obviously I have been in so many different places in my life but this is where I call home – this is where I compare everywhere to. It’s always nice to come back – although I don’t get to come back often.”

More than 20 years ago, Lucy, then aged 12, was blocked by the FA from playing for her Alnwick Town side due to strict regulations. A lack of girls’ teams for her age-group in the area meant she could only play her football in Sunderland.

Asked how attitudes to women’s football have changed since then, Lucy said: “A lot of things have changed. The way women’s football is viewed by the general public as well as by people who love football has changed.

“Being part of the Lionesses, having success as an England team has helped shape that. But, I think just young girls being more interested in sport in general – not just football – has been on the rise and on the up.

“In society as well, women are more empowered to be themselves and to do their passions. Football is a huge passion in England – why would it not be for girls as well as boys.”

Lucy was nominated for the Freedom of Northumberland by council leader Glen Sanderson.

He said: “I nominated after watching a women’s football match where she excelled in such a way that I was completely taken by her bravery and her commitment to the game. She is one of the most decorated players in English football history, and has won nearly every trophy there is to win, which is a testament to what a great player she is.

“It is a huge honour to have her and her family with us today. We have only handed out a handful of these Freedom awards over the last ten years – it is a very special honour.

“You are not getting this honour for being a fantastic footballer – you are getting it for what you have done for women, and women’s football – and that is simply tremendous.

“Truly, Lucy is someone who deserves to have the Freedom of Northumberland.”

Lucy received the award less than a week after Newcastle United’s Dan Burn.