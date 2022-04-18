End of Morpeth's play-off hopes
Bamber Bridge 3Morpeth Town 2Morpeth Town’s play-off hopes were ended after suffering a 3-2 loss at Bamber Bridge in the Pitching In NPL Premier Division on Saturday.
Despite Andrew Johnson’s brace, extending his personal tally to 23, it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.
Bridge started with intent and hit the post, and forced keeper Dan Lowson into a fine low stop, as the hosts looked to get on the front foot.
They’d find the opening goal on 18 minutes, Paul Dawson rising unopposed five yards out to nod home after a corner was partially cleared.
Town equalised 10 minutes later with Johnson’s first. He reacted quickest to slot home from close range after Bamber stopper James Aspinall parried a low Ryan Donaldson strike into his path.
Parity lasted four minutes as Dawson struck again in near carbon copy fashion, nodding in with a free header.
The decisive moment of the game would arrive on the stroke of half-time as the Highwaymen conceded once more. This time Fin Sinclair-Smith sprung the offside trap and slotted across the keeper.
Liam Henderson and Ben Sayer provided an impact off the bench in the second half, and Morpeth reduced the deficit on 66 minutes through Johnson’s spot-kick.
This came after Henderson was pushed over in the area by full-back Aaron Skinner, with Johnson firing into the bottom corner.
Morpeth couldn’t maintain a dominant position in the game, with Henderson dismissed four minutes into stoppage time for a straight red card.