End of an era as Short departs Tweedmouth Amateurs

John Short, who has departed as Tweedmouth Amateurs’ manager.

Short served the club for quarter of a century as player, captain, coach, committee member and most recently as manager.

Last year he guided the Berwick side to the B Division Championship in the Border Amateur League, having previously won the C Division, the Wright Cup and the Collie Cup.

But after just two games into the new season Short announced his shock departure.

A statement from the club said: “Tweedmouth Amateurs can confirm that John Short has resigned from his role as manager of the Football Club.

“In what has been a difficult start to the season - they lost their opening two fixtures in the A Division to Langlee and Duns and conceded their away game against Stow when they were unable to raise a team - with many challenges coming our way both on and off the field, the club's committee were informed of his resignation.

“It's not often you come across a ‘One Club Man’ in local football these days, so this is a quite a significant move indeed.

“Looking ahead, it's important now that the players, coaching staff and committee can continue to move forward and the decision has been made for David Brown and Karl Chapman to take charge on an interim basis until a long-term solution is in place.”

On Saturday, The Ammies were home to Stow in the Border Cup when they completed a 4-1 victory with goals from Hope (2), Antcliffe and Leah.

On Saturday (September 3) they are away to Greenlaw in the A Division.

Highfields were away to Kelso Thistle in the C Division where they drew 1-1, with a late equaliser from Dodd.

On Saturday they are away to Berwick Colts in the Collie Cup.

Meanwhile, Berwick Rangers were back in Lowland League action, taking on Caledonian Braves at Shielfield.

Rangers lost 0-2 with the goals coming in the 12th and 52nd minutes.