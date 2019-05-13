End of an era as Amble Tavern call time on the Sunday League

There were emotional scenes at the weekend as one of the region’s top teams called ‘time’ on their Sunday league career.

Amble Tavern have been one of the most successful clubs over recent years in the Blyth & Wansbeck Sunday League.

Martin Lewis

But Sunday marked the end of an era as the team played their last game together, a title decider against Ashington RAOB.

Unfortunately, it was not the end they had planned, as they went down 4-3 to their rivals, after fighting their way back from 4-0 down at one stage.

The Tavern have been together for 21 years and during that time have amassed an array of trophies, including league championships, cups, County Cups, been Fair Play winners and received ‘Team of the Year’ awards.

Over the past five years alone they have won 15 trophies and this season they won two cup finals.

A post on the club’s official Facebook page said: “We have so much history going back over the years, but all good things, sadly, have to come to an end.”

One of their players, Josh Hay posted: “It’s been emotional - 14 years with Amble Tavern, but it had to come to an end some day. Had some unreal days and some great memories over the years. Cheers boys.”

Above, Amble receiving one of their cups earlier this season, and right, action from Sunday’s game against Ashington RAOB, and at the final whistle. Pictures by Steve Miller.