Ellington start build-up to new season

Action from the pre-season friendly between Ellington and Longhoughton Rangers, which Ellington won 5-0.

The team, who have joined forces with Newbiggin Central and will play in the Northern Alliance in 2022-23, have had two friendlies against Longhoughton Rangers and Blyth Rangers.

Against Longhoughton they won 5-0 with two goals from Evan Dunn and Jai Chungh and one from Bobby Wake.

They then beat Blyth Rangers 2-1 with both their goals coming from Chungh.

The Northern Alliance League have confirmed their cup draws for the 2022-23 season and ties for the local sides are:

League Cup - Newcastle Univ A v Ponteland United; Whitburn & Cleadon v Stobswood Welfare; Ashington Res v Blyth Rangers; Killingworth v Wallington; Newcastle East End v Ponteland United Res; Whickham U23s v Ellington; Morpeth v Hexham.

Challenge Cup - Ponteland United v Newcastle Blue Star.

Combination Cup - Rothbury v Stobswood Welfare.

Amateur Cup - Ellington v Blyth Town U23s; Morpeth v Red House Farm; Walker Central v Ponteland United Res.

Cowey Cup - Ashington Res - bye.

*Morpeth Town, who started their pre-season friendly programme this week with a home game against Whitley Bay, are looking for a first team coach to support the current management team in place at Craik Park.

With an immediate start date, the chosen candidate will work closely with manager Craig Lynch to provide the necessary football support to help the first team continue to fulfil their potential.

Morpeth continue their build-up to the new season with a home friendly against Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday (July 16.

On Saturday, July 23 they are away to Dunston UTS; on Tuesday, July 26 they are away to Consett and pre-season will be concluded with another two home games at Craik Park.

On Saturday, July 30 they will host Stockton Town with Hebburn the visitors on Friday, August 5.