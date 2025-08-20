Craig Spooner's penalty is saved by Dan Lowson. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington suffered their second league defeat in three matches on Tuesday night when a goal in each half from Michael Pearson and Harvey Neary sealed a 2-0 win for Dunston.

The result saw Dunston go top of the East Division table in the Pitching In Northern Premier League on a night where the Colliers came away empty handed despite staging a late rally.

Craig Spooner had a 90th minute penalty saved by home stopper Dan Lowson who also denied a close range effort from Ryan Wombwell.

The 13th minute proved to be unlucky for the Wansbeck side as they went behind. A deflection fell to Pearson who, with all the time in the world, hammered the ball home.

Midway through the second half, it was Neary who doubled Dunston’s lead. He won a 50-50 tackle just inside the Ashington half and after advancing hit a right footer which took a deflection before it looped over Alexander’s head and into the net.

Ashington desperately tried to get back into the contest.

After Sam Davison had fired into the side netting, the substitute was brought down in the area by Jude Swailes but Spooner’s penalty was pushed away to his right by Lowson.

Manager Nick Gray said: “First half we matched Dunston for effort but the difference was their quality in possession. We gave the ball away so much – what’s the point in working hard if you’re going to give the ball back to the opposition?

"At half time, I was quite pleased that we were only 1-0 down even though they didn’t cut us open. For the goal we had plenty of bodies in the box but no-one took responsibility for picking people up. Space doesn’t score goals – players do. The kid has had a shot and if you don’t shoot you don’t score - it’s as simple as that.

“Second half I thought we were the better side until we conceded. We had opportunities to score goals at the end. We got the penalty but Craig Spooner’s effort was hit at a good height for the ‘keeper which was disappointing. If we had scored, who knows because Lowson has made a great save at the end from a corner.”

He added: “Dunston are a good side and they have aspirations of trying to go up (promotion) but it was a game where their quality showed against ours at the important times and that was the difference.”

Ashington travel to face Garforth Town in the preliminary round of the Isuzu FA Trophy on Saturday.