Duke of Northumberland opens new £1.4m clubhouse for Alnwick Town Juniors

Eighteen months after Storm Arwen wrecked the home of Alnwick Town Juniors, a new £1.4m clubhouse has been completed.

By Ian Smith
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST

The official opening was performed by the Duke of Northumberland who has granted the club a long-term lease for the Greensfield site.

Club chairman Louise Jones said it was ‘wonderful’ to see the building finished.

“This project started in 2016 and we have faced blood, sweat and tears but we are finally here to officially open this fantastic state-of-the-art facility,” she said.

The official opening of the Alnwick Town Juniors clubhouse. Picture: Alnwick Town CouncilThe official opening of the Alnwick Town Juniors clubhouse. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
“This means so much for the club, our teams and our dedicated supporters who have got us to this point.”

“I am very grateful to His Grace the Duke of Northumberland for coming here. He has always shown us his support, giving us the long-term lease we needed to secure the funding for the project.”

Alnwick Town Council was also among the organisations which provided financial support.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “The council felt this was a worthwhile project to support. The club does wonderful work and it is an asset to the town.”

The Duke of Northumberland, watched by club chairman Louise Jones, pours a pint in the new clubhouse. Picture: Alnwick Town CouncilThe Duke of Northumberland, watched by club chairman Louise Jones, pours a pint in the new clubhouse. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
The new clubhouse contains a large bar area suitable for functions, catering facilities and changing rooms.

The previous building had only been open a few months when it was virtually destroyed in the near-100mph winds brought by Storm Arwen in November 2021.

The roof was blown off and landed on the nearby 3G pitch and put it out of action too.

The club’s supporters soon set to work to clear and reopen the pitch and Monday’s official opening marked the culmination of months of hard work to get the clubhouse back in operation.

The ribbon cutting by the Duke of Northumberland. Picture: Alnwick Town CouncilThe ribbon cutting by the Duke of Northumberland. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
Club secretary Mick Keane said “It is such a pleasure to see the clubhouse being used again by the youngsters and their families. I want to thank everyone who has helped us and the players through the past months. Today has happened because of the teamwork we have had off the pitches – now we can concentrate on what’s happening on the pitches!”

The facilities are used by 18 teams from Alnwick Town Juniors, as well as for five-a-sides, by the Newcastle United Foundation and Duchess’s Community High School.

The clubhouse will open to the public from May 1.

The Duke of Northumberland officially opened Alnwick Town Juniors' new clubhouse. Picture: Alnwick Town CouncilThe Duke of Northumberland officially opened Alnwick Town Juniors' new clubhouse. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
