Draw specialists Alnwick at it again as football returns

Draw specialists Alnwick Town took a point from a 1-1 away draw at Seaton Delaval. Alnwick’s goal scorer was Jamie Clarke, who netted with a wonder strike in the 22nd minute, but the home side equalised after the break.

The St James’ Park side, who have drawn four of their eight league games so far, currently sit tenth in the Premier Division table on seven points and this Saturday (September 24) they are home to fifth placed Cramlington United, who have won five out of eight.

In Division 1, Rothbury completed a smash and grab raid to win 2-1 away to Wallsend Boys Club. They fell behind to a 20th minute penalty, but aided by a red card and sending off for the home side, Rothbury hit back to take the points courtesy of goals in the 76th and 87th minutes from Paul Dunn and Chris Coe.

Rothbury, who are third in the table on 16 points, just two behind leaders Stobswood Welfare, are home to Hexham on Saturday.

In Division 2, North Sunderland beat Red House Farm 4-2 at home with Kyle Jeffrey bagging a hat-trick, the other goal coming from Ross Moore.

The win, their second of the season, lifted the Seahouses side onto six points. On Saturday they have no game, their next match being at home to Cullercoats on October 1.

In Division 3, Amble lost 3-1 at home to Gateshead Redheugh, placing them second in the table on 16 points. On Saturday they are home to sixth placed Ashington Reserves.

Alnwick Town Development won 6-2 at home to Stocksfield and they are seventh on 11 points. This weekend they are away to Gateshead Redheugh.

In the North Northumberland League, Swarland enjoyed a comfortable 7-0 home win over Lowick.