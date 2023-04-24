Dan Lowson is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring in the 95th minute. Picture: George Davidson

A 3-3 scoreline at the end of the clash with Warrington Rylands told only half the story as the Highwaymen roared back from 3-0 down after 31 minutes to score twice in stoppage time, with the final flourish arriving from goalkeeper Dan Lowson, who scored the second goal of his career.

Town started the game a little sluggishly defensively and the opening goal came on six minutes through Mo Touray.

Scott Duxbury doubled his side’s advantage on 25 minutes with an easy header.

Colin Oppong put his side in total control, heading in the third goal in the 31st minute.

Matt Sargent then hit the post as the visitors threatened to run riot, before Morpeth’s best chance to reduce the deficit came after James Neild stopped a shot from Ben Ramsey with his hand.

The resulting spot-kick by Connor Thomson was saved by Luke Pilling, before the latter denied Ramsey on the follow up.

The Highwaymen started the second half on the front foot, with Thomson once again denied by Pilling on 51 minutes.

On the hour mark, Dana Amaral, only brought on in the 23rd minute, was shown a straight red card for striking Liam Noble on the edge of the box in an off-the-ball incident.

Then came the start of Town’s epic comeback.

Thomson got the ball rolling on 62 minutes, firing in at the near post.

Morpeth kept pressing and probing, with Josh King sending a header wide of the target on 81 minutes.

Tom Chiabi then struck the bar in stoppage time, before one of the most bizarre finishes to a game ever experienced at Craik Park.

First King rose highest to head Noble’s delivery past the keeper on 92 minutes, and then came the moment.

Standing over a free-kick on 95 minutes, Noble sent a low delivery into the box, finding Lowson, who had charged up for one final attempt, and the keeper side-footed the ball home to spark jubilant scenes.