Drama all the way as Alnwick beat Prudhoe

The game not only included six goals, but there was also a sending off and two missed penalties, whilst the home side also hit the woodwork.

The game got off to an exciting start with Farrier giving Alnwick the lead inside the first minute.

Just a few minutes later and the home side were reduced to ten men after one of their players was shown a straight red card.

Prudhoe were then awarded a penalty, but they missed the chance to equalise when th kick struck a post.

Two goals from Eggleston then saw Alnwick race into a 3-0 lead. For his first he turned his defender before finding the net with a well placed shot, and for his second he produced a delicate chip over the keeper.

The home side then pulled a goal back with a header from a corner. A second penalty was awarded, but just like the first the effort struck the woodwork and Alnwick went in 3-1 up after a nerve-tingling opening 45.

In the second half, Prudhoe struck the woodwork for a third time, on this occasion from a free kick, but they managed to reduce the deficit to 3-2 when the Alnwick defence failed to deal with a long throw.

The visitors’ nerves were finally settled when Fairbairn lobbed the keeper for the fourth.

The victory was Alnwick’s fifth of the season and puts them tenth in the table on 17 points.

On Saturday (November 6), they are away to Newcastle Chemfica in the Northumberland Benevolent Bowl.

In Division 1, Rothbury lost 5-1 away to Newbiggin. Jackson gave them the lead after 15 minutes, but he was sent off early in the second half and Newbiggin took advantage, scoring four goals after his dismissal to run out comfortable winners.

Rothbury now sit fourth in the table on 24 points and this weekend they are in cup action, home to West Moor & Jesmond in the Combination Cup.