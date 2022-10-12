Double defeat for Morpeth Town

Morpeth Town FC.

Now, the Highwaymen must try to pick up the pieces in the coming week with another two league fixtures, both at home.

On Saturday they face Stafford Rangers at Craik Park before Whitby Town are the visitors on Tuesday evening.

Morpeth exited the FA Trophy at the first hurdle when they were beaten 3-2 by Lancaster City at Craik Park on Saturday.

Nico Evangelinos netted a hat-trick for the visitors, with Dale Pearson’s brace not enough to restore parity for the home side.

The Highwaymen took an early fourth minute lead from the penalty spot, courtesy of Pearson, after Jack Foalle had been fouled. Chances then fell at both ends before Evangelinos netted from 12 yards, making it 1-1 at the break.

In the second half, Evangelinos hit the crossbar with a header before netting his second. Lancaster then hit the bar with a header before Evangelinos completed his treble.

Morpeth reduced the deficit through Pearson but they were unable to force an equaliser.