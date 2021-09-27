Double defeat for Alnwick sides in Alliance

Jack Brookes of TKO Fitness, working out of Elite Fitness in Alnwick, is sponsoring the Alnwick Town Juniors Girls U16’s (Lionesses) with new training tops.

The first team were at home to Seaton Sluice in the Premier Division, where they went down to a 3-0 defeat, whilst the Development team lost 8-2 away to Newbiggin Central in Division 3.

The first team now sit ninth in the table with 14 points from their ten games, This Saturday (October 2) they turn their attention to the NFA Senior Benevolent Bowl and a first round home tie against Whitley Bay Reserves.

Alnwick Development, with five wins from their seven games played, currently sit fourth in the table on 15 points and on Saturday travel to take on Ellington Development.

In Division 1, Rothbury got back to winning ways with a 3-0 home victory over Seaton Burn.

Rothbury dominated the game for long spells and could easily have added to their tally had it not been for the form shown by the visiting goalkeeper, who made some fine saves.

Smith gave the home side the lead after 12 minutes with a Woodburn goal after 22 minutes making it 2-0 at half-time.

Laidlaw added a third goal just two minutes into the second half, but any further chances were thwarted by the Seaton Burn goalie.

With five wins from their opening nine games, Rothbury sit fifth in the table on 15 points and on Saturday will be looking to add to that tally when they travel to take on FC United of Newcastle, who have won only one of their opening nine fixtures.

In Division 3, North Sunderland lost 2-1 away to Walker Central, meaning the Seahouses side are sixth in the table on ten points from six games played.

On Saturday they are home to Blyth Town U23s who currently sit second in the table with only one defeat in their first seven matches.

Meanwhile, Alnwick Town Juniors Girls U16s (the Lionesses) have a new team sponsor.

Jack Brooks, himself a former Alnwick Town Junior, has presented the team with a set of training tops from his business, TKO Fitness, which is currently working out of the Elite Fitness Gym in Alnwick.