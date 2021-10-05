Double defeat for Alnwick Ladies
It wasn’t a good day at the office for Alnwick Ladies on Sunday with defeats for both their teams.
The first team, after suffering a 5-1 away defeat at Durham Cestria in midweek, were home to Stockport County in the National Women’s League, but again conceded five goals as they went down to a 5-0 loss.
Meanwhile, Alnwick Development also let in five when they went down to a 5-2 away defeat to Heaton Hawks in the Northumberland County Women’s League.
The Alnwick goals came from Thompson and Russell.
This Sunday (October 10), Alnwick Development are home to Bedlington Belles in the County Cup.
Meanwhile, in the draw for the Third Round Proper of the Women’s FA Cup, which was made this week, Alnwick Town Ladies’ first team have been drawn at home against Penrith. The game will be played at St James’ on Sunday, October 24, when Alnwick will be looking to make the First Round Proper for only the second time.