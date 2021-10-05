Double defeat for Alnwick Ladies

Alnwick Town FC.

The first team, after suffering a 5-1 away defeat at Durham Cestria in midweek, were home to Stockport County in the National Women’s League, but again conceded five goals as they went down to a 5-0 loss.

Meanwhile, Alnwick Development also let in five when they went down to a 5-2 away defeat to Heaton Hawks in the Northumberland County Women’s League.

The Alnwick goals came from Thompson and Russell.

This Sunday (October 10), Alnwick Development are home to Bedlington Belles in the County Cup.